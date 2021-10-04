GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $40.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

GFL opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $101,113,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

