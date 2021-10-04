Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $100.20 Average PT from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

GVDNY opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $102.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

