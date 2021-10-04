Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU opened at $29.63 on Monday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.