Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SNSR stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter.

