Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.60. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 53,071 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

