Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,326 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.11. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

