Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 3M by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.18. 100,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

