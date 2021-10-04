Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,597 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $33.52. 14,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,392. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

