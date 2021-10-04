Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.82. 145,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.