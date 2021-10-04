Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,161 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $32,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. 21,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,890. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.