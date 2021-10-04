Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 79.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $41,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. 620,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,524,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

