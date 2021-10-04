Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after buying an additional 189,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $43.59. 147,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,311. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.