Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.20. 53,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,649. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

