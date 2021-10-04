Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $97.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,185.60. 134,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,390.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,363.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.