Golden State Equity Partners Has $776,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.07 on Monday, hitting $784.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,688,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $723.42 and its 200-day moving average is $677.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $776.46 billion, a PE ratio of 408.77, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

