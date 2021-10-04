Golden State Equity Partners Invests $1.24 Million in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DPG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.56. 4,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,169. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

