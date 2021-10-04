Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 69 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.36. 113,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. The stock has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

