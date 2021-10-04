Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $299,396.01

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Graft has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $299,396.01 and approximately $43,063.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.00542766 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

