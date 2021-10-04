GravityCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,218.80 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,398,016 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

