Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

GPEAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.