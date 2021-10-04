Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.58 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,677.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

