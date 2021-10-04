Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.36.
GWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.