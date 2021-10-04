Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

GWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896.

GWO traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$38.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.89. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$26.36 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

