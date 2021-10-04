GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.0 days.

OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. GREE has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

