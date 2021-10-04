Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Greenlane alerts:

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.50 on Friday. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.