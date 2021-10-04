Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $24.76. 172,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

