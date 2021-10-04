Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00278908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00114108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

