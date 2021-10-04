Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:GPM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
