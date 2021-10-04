Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:GPM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 31.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

