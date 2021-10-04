GYEN (GYEN) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $675,964.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00108553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00146549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.67 or 0.99889310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.53 or 0.06914471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

