Hakka.Finance Price Tops $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $130,929.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

