Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $39.35 on Friday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

