HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.90

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00107882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00142491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.94 or 0.99583085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.21 or 0.06839272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002705 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

