Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,210. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

