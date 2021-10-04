Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

Hasbro stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

