Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.
HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.
Hasbro stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58.
In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
