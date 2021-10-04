Head-To-Head Comparison: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear (NYSE:LEA) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lear alerts:

This table compares Lear and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 3.73% 17.71% 6.22% Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08%

This table compares Lear and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $17.05 billion 0.56 $158.50 million $5.33 29.96 Romeo Power $8.97 million 68.75 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -8.52

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lear and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 1 4 11 0 2.63 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lear presently has a consensus price target of $192.43, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 121.20%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Lear.

Summary

Lear beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.