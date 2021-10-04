Head-To-Head Survey: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) versus Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86% DiamondRock Hospitality -155.43% -28.76% -15.43%

71.5% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.50 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.38 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.94 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -23.50

Capstead Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capstead Mortgage and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 0 5 4 0 2.44

DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $8.66, indicating a potential downside of 12.30%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

