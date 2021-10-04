Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,511.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Cerner worth $32,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cerner by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

