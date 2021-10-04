Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $354.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.59 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

