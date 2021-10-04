Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $27.22 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 44,631.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,804 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

KMI opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

