Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 79.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $33,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tata Motors by 99.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,264 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $62,985,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 99.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

