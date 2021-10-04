Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 593,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $302.32 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

