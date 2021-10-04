Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $36.75 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,211,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,754,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

