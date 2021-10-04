HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $66,745,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $20,623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares during the period.

Shares of HQY opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

