Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

