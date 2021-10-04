HedgeTrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,576.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001890 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $314.24 million and approximately $92,576.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028892 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027589 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

