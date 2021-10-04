Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 325.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $8,737,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

