Hoge Finance Market Cap Reaches $35.39 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $35.39 million and $233,361.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.57 or 0.08721724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00282192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00114976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,945,035,162 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

