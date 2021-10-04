Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Holley alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,923. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.