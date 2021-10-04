HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 7.01% of HollyFrontier worth $374,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 49.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $34.24. 15,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,792. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

