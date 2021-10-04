Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Point Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,694,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,858,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,804,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.