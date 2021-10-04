HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 8.1%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $627.26 and last traded at $628.56. Approximately 11,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 475,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $684.23.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -337.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $666.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $573.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,410 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.